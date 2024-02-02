Warm weather brings on Frost Laws earlier than usual

MISSAUKEE COUNTY — The warmer weather is impacting the commercial trucking industry. The Michigan Department of Transportation and County Road Commissions are starting their annual weight restrictions earlier than usual.

So-called frost laws restrict the amount of weight allowed on state highways, county roads, and non-seasonal roads.

Brad Siddall, manager of the Missaukee County Road Commission said they were hoping to hold off on putting the restrictions in place-hearing word there might be a cool down, but mother nature isn’t cooperating.

“After Wednesday’s weather report showing that there was no real cool down coming in and it was just going to keep getting warmer, we decided to put the weight restrictions on,” said Siddall.

Siddall said the weights restrictions came early this year.

“It’s really early for us to be putting frost laws on and I hope that it actually stays warm, so we can pull the frost laws and the truckers can get back to haul in their full loads.

Siddall said the frost laws are necessary to protect our roadways.

“As the frost comes out of the ground or up through the pavement, it creates a water barrier between the actual frost and the asphalt and it actually makes it really soft like a sponge underneath the pavement, " said Siddall.

Siddall said until the roadbed dries out and hardens up again, overweight loads can create cracks in the asphalt that can then turn into potholes.

“Because Michigan goes through such drastic warm up and cool temperatures, we have to constantly work on the roads,” said Siddall.

It may be early for weight restrictions but Lieutenant Chris Keller, field commander of MSP’s Commercial Vehicle Enforcement for the 7th District that oversees enforcement of commercial vehicles said they’ve noticed that truckers seem to be in the know.

“One of my officers was doing some patrol on some county roads and he saw four or five different trucks and they were all in compliance. It seems like the industry has gotten on board with this and is trying to comply as best they can,” said Keller.

State Police said that’s not surprising.

“The people that operate commercial vehicles in our district are people that live here, too. So, you know, they want to help take care of the roads as much as they can,” said Keller.

Siddall said he hopes the restrictions are a temporary thing, but he has no timeline on how long.

“It may happen more than once. There’s a possibility we may pull the frost laws and wait till it’s warm up again and then put them back on. That’s very unusual. I don’t remember a time that I’ve seen that myself,” said Siddall.