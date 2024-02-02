State legislators, community leaders, I-500 community members meet to further discuss improving the racetrack

SAULT STE. MARIE — Much bigger plans are in store for the I-500 Race Track and property in the coming years.

Over a dozen legislators and community leaders met with members of the I-500 community at Kewadin Casino in Sault Ste. Marie at the I-500 banquet Friday evening to discuss further improving the grounds.

This past fall, the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city received a $2.5 million grant to improve and renovate the famed racetrack.

In the coming years, work will be done to bring in year-round tourism to the area. Some of the improvements include new roads, parking lots, a new vendor facility and a way to make the track useable every month of the year.

State Senator John Damoose from Harbor Springs spoke at the event and is pushing for more funding the I-500 property.

“We were able to get some state money for this. And this is going to nothing but grow and grow. We are 55 years in now. This is a really important thing that puts Sault Ste. Marie on the map. And as you, so many great things are happening up here, but people just don’t know,” Damoose said.

The I-500 Snowmobile Endurance race is Saturday with the green flag dropping at 10 a.m.



