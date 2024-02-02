BATA introduces plan for downtown trolley service in Traverse City

TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Area Transportation Authority is looking to introduce a trolley service that would run exclusively in the downtown area.

BATA says the trolley would run daily from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. at five-minute intervals, and would require 10 to 12 drivers to operate.

Purchasing the trolleys would cost just over $1.5 million, and the projected annual operating cost would be just over $1.4 million dollars.

Eric Lingaur, BATA director of Communications and Development, said they plan on doing a comprehensive assessment of the community’s needs before they finalize any plans.