Volunteers in Traverse City work to tally the homeless population

TRAVERSE CITY — Homelessness is not only an ever-growing problem across the country, but also right here in Northern Michigan.

Volunteers were sent out to get a tally of the homeless population in Traverse City. Wednesday night’s count, which was mandated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, aims to create a snapshot of homelessness one day in January in every year.

Around 20 volunteers went out to different areas in the city to gather those numbers.

The information will help determine proper funding and ways to end homelessness.

“There’s no one picture of homelessness. Homelessness can look different and across the area and so we we broke off into pairs looking for those folks. We didn’t find anybody out there that wanted to be homeless, People experiencing homelessness are in a difficult or life threatening situation. We need to do all we can to help them,” Ryan Hanon, a Goodwill Northern Michigan community engagement officer, said.

They expect to have the results from their count in three to four months.