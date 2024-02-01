Truck crashes into historic ship in Sault Ste. Marie, driver injured

SAULT STE. MARIE — A truck crash into a historic ship sent one person to the hospital on Thursday morning.

The Soo fire chief said just after 8:30 a.m., a driver in a pickup truck jumped the curb on Johnston St. and went airborne about 20 feet into the front of the Museum Ship Valley Camp. City workers who were cutting branches down saw it happen.

The truck ended up on its roof after hitting the ship. The driver was reportedly coherent when he was pulled out.

The fire chief said it took crews about 15 minutes to get him out because of how the truck landed. The driver was wearing his seatbelt.

Sault City Police are handling the investigation.

