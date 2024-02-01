The Village of Roscommon sets stage for a social district with new business venture

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — The Village of Roscommon is hoping to bring more tourists to the area by revitalizing their downtown with a new venue that will include a brewery making it the first one in the county.

They said it will be an important part of the social district they are planning to create in the area.

The plans set the stage to help make the village of Roscommon an even more attractive tourist destination.

The director of economic development, Jim Perialas, said the new venue, called The Common Spot will be housed in the vacant Chase building.

“We have some wonderful businesses that people don’t even know exist down here, and we’re hoping that this could be an anchor attraction, particularly a brewery,” said Perialas.

He said bringing in a brewery will fill a big need and add to the vibrant resort communities in the area.

“Over and over, we hear, you know, there’s no local brewery in Roscommon nor in the entire county of Roscommon,” said Perialas.

Perialas said they are still looking for a brewery to partner with, but other businesses have already signed on.

Project manager, Matt Meyers said a Coney Island style restaurant and a coffee shop will also be housed there.

“We’re shooting for more like May 1 with the coffee and breakfast lunch Coney Island. I think we’re looking to fill some of the other spaces as quickly as possible and get everything open as close to that date as possible, ” said Meyers.

He said not all the details have been worked out, but he does know what he hopes his vision will entail.

“I do want everyone to understand that it is a spot for families can come. It’ll be an open concept where you can have a cup of coffee, buy it from there and sit over there, sit and throw your penny in the waterfall and enjoy the window at the front street,” said Meyers.

Meyers said it’s early in the planning stages, but they are hoping The Common Spot becomes the place to come downtown.

“Make it a part of the community. Make it a part of the center. You know, when Santa comes to town and make it a part of the ball drop and make it a part of everything that happens in the community and be a center piece for this town to grow from and move forward,” said Meyers.

The executive director at the Higgins Lake-Roscommon Chamber of Commerce Tracy Pardue Smith said the project is one more step in attracting more people to the area.

“We have a very few empty buildings right now. So, a building like this that has a possibility of having a few different businesses in it is a big plus because we are running out of space to put new businesses,” said Pardue Smith.