Special Olympics volunteers bring joy and energy to the games all week long

It’s a very important week here in Northern Michigan as we host the 2024 Special Olympics Winter Games. A lot goes into planning this week and at the heart of the games are the volunteers who work to bring the energy and joy that makes the experience so memorable for the athletes.

“There’s a little truth in the games and the truth in the athletes and the environment that’s here. It bypasses normal society. Nobody cares about what somebody looks like. It’s about competing. It’s about the camaraderie and the friendships,” Volunteer Noah Carroll said.

The Snowshoe Crew is a group of volunteers who doesn’t take their role in the games lightly.

“Basically, welcoming the athletes that come up right, get them pumped up. How do you get them excited, right? Try to interact. See what they have for breakfast, see what they’re doing for the day, and try to get them warmed up for the event so that way we can hit the starting line and they’ll be ready to rock to go all the way down to the finish line,” said volunteer Ryan Woods.

“You know, a big thing is acknowledging each one. I make sure I shake their hand or say their name. A lot of power in the name. So, I make sure to share my name with them and stuff like that, wish them good luck. You know, mess with some, you know, if they don’t finish the race, I’m going to dance with all the girls or stuff like that. The ones I’ve been messing with for years.” said Carroll.

Ryan and Noah have been volunteering for the Winter Games for over 20 years and they don’t have plans on stopping anytime soon.

“The athletes obviously know what they’re coming for, but I think once the volunteers really immerse themselves into giving of themselves, you know, it’s cold outside, its winter games, there’s a headwind like you’re getting up early. But it’s selfless. It’s an opportunity to not be just about yourself, not about your life, not about your day. You’re coming out and you’re making the day work for the athletes and all the people that put time into it,” Carroll said.

The Snowshoe Crew makes sure that the athletes are ready for their race by hyping them up, cheering them on, and encouraging them throughout the rest of the games.

“You know, for the athletes, this is, you know, one of the two biggest times of the year for them, this and Summer Games. You know, they’re able to dress up, go to the dance, they’re able to put their hard work into practice After six weeks of competing, a lot of them get to stay in a hotel and they go with their group. So, this is just being a part of that, something bigger that brings like the best part of somebody’s life that I get to help be a part of,” said Carroll.

These long-time volunteers are also rubbing off on the younger generations.

“I Just love watching all the athletes. I have some athletes I really like to see every year, and I like to see how excited they get and just like see how they get so happy. It just makes me happy and it just that’s just the whole thing because it’s just fun,” said 10-year-old volunteer, Raegan Carroll, daughter of Noah Carroll.

And Raegan takes her job very seriously.

“She’s not shy by any means, but it’s cool watching her interact with the athletes and the coaches and be able to start to build those relationships and friendships too,” said her dad, Noah Carroll.

Raegan tells me that she plans to come back to volunteer for the games every year.

“I think that gives them a lot of like joy that they get to come and race, but they also get to race, and they’ll get cheered on because we don’t just like say go and we don’t cheer. You have people cheer on and make sure that they know that we’re watching and they’re doing good,” Raegan said.

Learn more about how to volunteer for Special Olympics here.







