Snowmobile racers compete in four qualifying rounds for I-500 race on Saturday

SAULT STE. MARIE — Wednesday was the first day of time trials at the I-500 snowmobile endurance race.

The I-500 is considered to be the most grueling and prestigious snowmobile race in the world. Competitors race 500 laps around a one mile oval track of pure ice, with sled speeds well over 100 mph at times.

Round one of the four qualifying rounds took place Wednesday afternoon, and round two was Wednesday evening. The final two rounds are on Thursday. The top finisher gets the pole position for Saturday’s race.

Advertisement

Fans were treated to a photo finish between Tommie Bauer Racing and D.L. Racing last year, with Bauer eventually taking the checkered flag.

The I-500 starts Saturday, Feb. 3 at 10:00 a.m. with around three dozen sleds.

9&10 News will be at the race, and we’ll have all the highlights Saturday night on 9&10 News at 11.