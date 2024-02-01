Roscommon County community supports one of their own battling cancer

HOUGHTON LAKE — The Roscommon County community is rallying behind a high school basketball coach who’s battling cancer.

Roscommon and Houghton Lake High Schools hold an annual fundraiser called Coaches Vs. Cancer every year.

Organizers said this year hits a little closer to home because Houghton Lake’s varsity assistant coach, Matt Brown, is battling kidney cancer.

Amanda Parks, the junior varsity girls basketball head coach, helped organize the fundraiser. Parks said although proceeds from the fundraiser will go to benefit the American Cancer Society, they will also be selling tickets, for a chance to win an autographed basketball signed by both schools, so they can donate that money to Coach Brown.

Parks said Brown would do anything for the athletes. It really motivated her to make sure Brown and his family was taken care of.

“When it’s someone in your program and you’re raising funds for the American Cancer Society and steering the basketball season, it really makes you want to do more. So, it was really nice that everyone was willing to do the basketball fundraiser for Coach Brown and his family,” said Parks.

The fundraiser is Friday night at Roscommon High School, starting at 5:30.