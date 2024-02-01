Reed City Area Schools alumni donates $25,000 to help fund student organized projects

REED CITY — Reed City Area Schools got a nice chunk of change to spend on its students thanks to one of it’s own.

Mike Sweet, the superintendent of the schools, said that Mike Bluhm, an alumni who was a student there 25 years ago, donated $12,500 to the school, which was then matched by his employer to bring the total to $25,000.

The money will be used to fund projects proposed by the students and approved by other students. In order to get this funding, the students will apply for it with a proposal of the project.

Sweet said the process would teach the kids leadership skills and give them ownership of the school they are a part of.

“it’s valuable because it’s a connection of a former coyote that wants to give back to his school, his community, that this this organization, this school district provided him with the hope and a chance to achieve his dreams. And he’s just trying to make sure that other kids have similar experiences,” Sweet said.

Last year, Bluhm donated $5,000 with Goldman Sachs giving a matching donation of $5,000 as well.