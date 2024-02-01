National Unclaimed Property Day — see how much you could get

Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day — and you could have hundreds of dollars of unclaimed cash or property waiting for you.

No, this isn’t a scam. It’s an annual tradition sponsored by the Michigan Department of Treasury to encourage everyone to make sure they’re not missing out on any unclaimed funds or items that may be awaiting them.

Assets may include resources from dormant bank accounts, abandoned safe deposit boxes and stock certificates. The Department of Treasury said that nearly $140 million was returned to rightful owners or their heirs last year.

“I encourage Michiganders to take a few moments out of their busy day to see if they have lost or unclaimed property,” said Terry Stanton, manager of Michigan’s Unclaimed Property Program. “Even if you have searched for unclaimed property recently, please check our website again. Our unclaimed property database is updated multiple times throughout the year. My team is ready to help begin the process to reunite you with your unclaimed property or assets.”

Those looking to check if they have unclaimed property can visit https://unclaimedproperty.michigan.gov/ and search by name and location. Users will be asked to upload some form of personal documentation when submitting a claim, but will not be asked any personal information to conduct a search.

Claimants can call 517-636-5320 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday through Friday for more information on their claims or the program.

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, over $2.8 billion in unclaimed property was returned in 2023 throughout the country. Nearly 33 million United States residents have unclaimed property, according to the Association.

Businesses looking to provide abandoned property to the Treasury can do so through the website.