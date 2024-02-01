Ferris State University hosting events to help educate the public all throughout Black History Month

BIG RAPIDS — Feb. 1 marks the start of Black History Month, and Ferris State University is hosting events all month long to recognize achievements made by the African-American community.

Black History Month has roots all the way back to 1915. It started as only one week of recognition before being expanded to a full month in 1976.

This month is a time to honor the legacy of African-Americans throughout U.S. History. Which is why Ferris State University’s Office of Multicultural Student Services has organized many events that are open to public. These events are meant to encourage and educate everyone during Black History Month.

“It‘s not just black history. It’s our history. And it’s just highlighting some of the things that they may not have known or even the students our office may not even know about. And if you don’t know your history, you don’t have that power. But if you see yourself or see yourself in somebody from history or some historical moment that can represent something that you’re going through, you have a point of reference to use that you can use to probably make a great decision,” Michael Hopson, the director of the Office of Multicultural Student Services, said.

If you would like to see a full schedule of events, click here.