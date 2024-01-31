Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac more concerned about failing culvert with warmer temperatures

UPDATE 1/31/24 6 p.m.

CADILLAC — The warmer temperatures have Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac even more concerned about the failing culvert in their parking lot than they were before.

The business has been dealing with the failing culvert since last year, and employees said with the recent weather that the culvert is getting worse and sinking even more.

The recent freezing weather with the heavy snowfall, followed by the warm up that is thawing everything out has made the ground even more unstable.

Administrator Keith Terwilliger said even though the store is not in any danger of sinking, sales have been down ever since the fencing went up last year.

He said he’s hoping the state will be able to help fund the repairs because the culvert is now owned by anyone. Terwilliger said he also concerned about the flooding to other people’s property if the culvert eventually fails.

He said that he can see a visible difference in the parking lot, and it is indeed sinking.

The Wexford County emergency Management is aware of the situation.

“The Wexford County emergency manager has been out here regularly checking out the parking lot and looking at the levels of the water. Granted, the holes haven’t grown much, but the ground in the area is sinking for sure, which means that we’re in more holes and more loss of ground is inevitable,” Terwilliger said.

He said that he has kept in contact with the city about t he problem.

11/16/23 6:20 p.m.

Cadillac Chamber alarmed by failing culvert, but who’s responsible for fixing it remains unclear

CADILLAC — Local leaders and area businesses in Cadillac are trying to figure out how to fix a culvert that appears to be sinking and could have a major impact on businesses and people who live in the area.

The city of Cadillac and the Local Chamber of Commerce said they are concerned about a total culvert failure and that the culvert could get worse as we head into winter.

The parking lot above the culvert that is just off Mitchell Street and River Street appears to be sinking. The city has fenced off the parking lot to keep people from driving on it until it can be repaired, but the chamber said one issue complicating the repair is that it’s not owned by anyone, leaving the chamber, the city and area businesses looking for funding from the state.

“It could disrupt commerce, certainly not just for the businesses that are immediately adjacent to it, but also across Mitchell Street if it creates a flooding situation with the Clam River. We could look at a potential washout of not just the commercial area, but the adjacent residential areas,” Marcus Peccia, the Cadillac city manager, said.

The city acknowledges that a permanent solution is needed, but money continues to be the issue. Chamber President Caitlyn Stark said the culvert was built before titles were issued, so the person responsible for footing the expensive repair bill is unknown.

“It’s incredibly frustrating because anyone driving by goes, Well, why don’t we just fix that? Why is there still a fence there If this is so dangerous, why hasn’t he done anything yet? And it’s because we don’t have an owner, we don’t have a responsible party,” Stark said.

The chamber, the city and area businesses have been reaching out to state lawmakers for months asking for funding, especially because the culvert could get worse during the winter, but the legislature is out of session and they will have to wait until February.

“I would love this project to be done yesterday, and I think that most of us would,” said Stark. “The clock is ticking in the sense of we don’t want to see anything else happen before we can get this resolved.”

Wexford Jewelers sits at ground zero where you can see the culvert giving away.

“It’s not huge yet, but we have seen changes in foot traffic and we’re doing our best to communicate to people that it is safe to enter the building. There is safe parking established. The building is structurally sound,” Keith Terwilliger from Wexford Jewelers said.

Wexford Jewelers has business concerns, but are more worried about others that could be impacted.

“We’re mostly concerned for all the residents in the area and then any of the residents on Lake Mitchell, only Cadillac because of that water stopped. That’s going to be big trouble,” Terwilliger said.

The city is warning people to stay away from the fenced off area, but stresses that it is safe to go into the businesses nearby.