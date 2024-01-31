Two Clare high school students surprised with scholarships to Mid Michigan College

CLARE — Leaders at Clare High School have been waiting all week to let their best kept secret out of the bag.

A pair of students got the surprise of their lives when they were told in front of their classmates that they wouldn’t have to worry about paying for the next step in their education.

“It lifts that burden so that they can focus on what they’re supposed to truly focus on, which is getting the studying done,” said Chris Pellerito, a senior admission rep for Mid Michigan College.

Victoria was awarded Mid Michigan Colleges Presidential Scholarship, which entails a 2-year full ride with a book stipend.

“It means the world to me. At first I didn’t think I got it. And I was like, my gosh. my gosh. Like freaking out. But. And then, I don’t know, it’s just like a relief. It means the world,” she said.

Victoria received the scholarships on her birthday, and her wish is to follow in her mom’s footsteps.

“My mom graduated from Mid and she got her art in nursing. So, I just I don’t know. She’s always someone that I look up to. So just being able to follow in her footsteps means a lot to me as well. I’m going in radiography,” she said.

Lily received a one-year full ride scholarship to Mid Michigan College.

“It means a lot because it kind of shows like all my efforts that I’ve put towards like my academic career and this scholarship paid off,” she said.

Lily also plans on following in her mom’s steps.

“I’m going to be studying nursing to become a women’s health nurse practitioner,” she said.

Both of their parents say their work ethic goes beyond school hours.

“She works very hard at everything she does. So it’s nice to see her rewarded for everything she does,” said Josh Rodgers, Lily’s dad.

“I have seen how she has dedicated herself in how hard she works. Just not with school, but in everything that she does. And she deserves it,” said Lily’s mom, Michelle Rodgers.

Victoria’s dad, Brett Stevenson, was just as proud.

“She goes 4H agency is out endless hours during the summer springtime. And she’s just a just a hardworking kid. And she’s always wanted us to go ahead and put her mind through it to achieve the goal. But she’s determined to do something,” said Stevenson.















