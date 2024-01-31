State police say this couple is wanted for questioning in a hit-and-run at Walmart in Alpena

ALPENA COUNTY - On Jan. 24, the Michigan State Police Alpena Post was contacted about a hit-and-run that occurred at the Alpena Walmart.

The incident took place on Jan. 20.

State police are requesting the public’s assistance with identifying individuals they say are involved in the incident.

The suspect was driving a black crossover type SUV, troopers said.

The photographs seen here are of the suspected driver and passenger as they are exiting the store, troopers said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Alpena Post at 989-354-4101.