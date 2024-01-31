Northern Michigan veteran Dick Grout awarded the French Legion of Honor for his role in World War II

TRAVERSE CITY — A Northern Michigan veteran was awarded one of France’s highest honors on Tuesday.

This year marks 80 years since D-Day, a pivotal battle in the war against Germany during World War II.

Dick Grout was in the first wave on Omaha Beach during the Invasion of Normandy. And on Tuesday, he was given the French Legion of Honor for his service. The French consul general was in attendance to present the award.

Everyone who has come to know Dick Grout has said he’s remained humble in his role on that monumental day.

“He said he was only doing what he was trained to do, and that was it. The sense of this is the job. This is the job I’ve been training for all these many, many months,” Doug Grout, Dick’s son, said.

“We keep saying to him but you know this medal was is to honor him. It is also to to honor all his fellow soldiers who actually, you know, give their lives for the liberation of my country,” Francois Mouzard, Dick Grout’s son-in-law, said.

Dick is now 103 and lives in Traverse City. He has been heavily involved in the community for the past several decades.