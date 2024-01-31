MDOT wants your opinion on replacing the gas tax, other infrastructure funding ideas

The Michigan Department of Transportation is asking people to weigh in on the state’s infrastructure.

A new survey asks you to tell MDOT how Michigan should fund its roads, bridges and public transportation.

One of the most significant ideas is replacing Michigan’s gas tax with a road usage charge, meaning drivers would pay for each mile they drive instead of each gallon of gas they buy.

MDOT says the change could make the system fairer as drivers move toward hybrid and EV cars.

“As we’ve seen, electric vehicles are coming out, more fuel efficient vehicles are coming, which is causing our revenue from the gas tax to go down,” said Michael Frezell, MDOT Communications Manager. “We need to look in the future to new avenues [for] funding transportation. So this is just one tool in the toolbox.”

Anyone over 18 who lives in Michigan can take the survey from now until Mar. 1. You’ll even get a $10 gift card as a thank you.