Lake City Winterfest making some changes to their events due to warmer weather

LAKE CITY — The Annual Lake City Winterfest is right around the corner, but with the un-wintery weather we’ve had this season, they’ve had to make some changes.

The Lake City Winterfest is a community-wide event that focuses on getting people of all ages engaged with both indoor and outdoor activities. All sorts of fun is planned, including a teen dance and an indoor carnival.

But with the warm season this winter, some of those events had to be changed. Both the ice fishing tournament and the Poker Run Snowmobile event have been cancelled due to the lack of ice and snow.

Advertisement

Organizers said that even with these changes, there is still lots of fun to be had and it won’t stop the good time.

“Winterfest is about bringing your community together and hopefully many organizations and businesses can benefit from it. We’ll still have people out enjoying our community and seeing the vendors and supporting our schools and their fundraisers and enjoying what we do offer in Lake City with the weather,” Samantha Peery, the community relations director for the Missaukee Area Chamber of Commerce, said.

Lake City Winterfest is happening Feb. 2-3. If you would like to see a full list of events, click here.