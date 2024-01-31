The Michigan Special Olympics is hosting the 2024 State Winter Games at the Grand Traverse Resort in Traverse City this week, and our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher got a chance to see how the games are going.

She was able to watch part of the snowshoeing races, and even talk to the athletes after they ended, but there are even more events happening later in the week.

Going inside the Michigan Special Olympics 2024 State Winter Games in Traverse City part 2

But outside of the athletes and what they do to prepare, there’s a lot of hard work and preparation that goes into putting on the games. And Rachel got the chance to talk to one of the organizers that help put together the winter games and learn what happens behind the games.

Going inside the Michigan Special Olympics 2024 State Winter Games in Traverse City part 3

