Candidates selected for House special elections

Lansing moved a bit closer to breaking legislative gridlock last night as nominees for two vacant House seats were selected in special primary elections.

The two elections, both in heavily Democratic southeast Michigan districts, set the stage for two April 16 races that will determine control of the state House.

Currently split 54-54, the chamber has faced significant obstacles since returning to Lansing — lawmakers have passed only one bill since resuming session on Jan. 10. Democrats previously controlled the chamber 56-54, but the departure of two members in November left the body evenly divided.

Former representatives Lori Stone, D-Warren, and Kevin Coleman, D-Westland, were both elected mayor of their respective cities in November 2023, leading to them resigning their posts in the House. Last night’s elections determined the candidates who will attempt to refill their seats for the remainder of 2024.

Macomb County Commissioner Mai Xiong will run to represent Warren in the 13th District, while Westland City Councilmember Peter Herzberg will vie to take the 25th District.

Xiong handily won her race with 3,933 votes, receiving nearly 80% of the Democratic vote. Herzberg won his more competitive race with 2,034 votes, only 36% of the Democratic field, while Andrea Rutkowski, Westland City Council President, and Layla Taha, program director for Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit, finished with 30% and 22% of the vote respectively.

Both districts are heavily favored to remain in Democratic hands. Stone won her 2022 election with 67% of the vote, while Coleman won his with 63%.

The general election in each district will take place on April 16, with the winners being seated by April 30.

While Democrats still set the agenda and retain significant majorities in House committees, passage of any bills through the full chamber will require at least some Republican support until April. Democratic leadership appears to be planning on a legislative marathon once they are likely joined in Lansing by the winners of last night’s primaries.

Lawmakers have seen an increase in “no attendance, no voting” days, where legislators are advised there will be no action taken up by the chamber. Five out of the chamber’s nine session days in 2024 have consisted of no attendance and no voting.

One of those nine days only included Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s state of the state address, where she detailed the set of policy priorities she’d like to see lawmakers tackle this session.