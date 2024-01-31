Cadillac man wins ‘life-changing’ $100,000 playing Lottery game

Michigan Lottery photo

LANSING – A Cadillac man said winning a $100,000 500X Money Maker Second Chance prize from the Michigan Lottery is “life-changing.”

Scott Jaworski, 48, won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place Jan. 18. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.

“I’ve been scanning non-winning 500X Money Maker tickets for the second chance promotion,” said Jaworski. “I couldn’t believe it when I got a call from the Lottery telling me I won $100,000! I didn’t hear anything else the Lottery employee said after I heard $100,000, because I was so shocked. I’m still waiting for it to sink in. Winning is a huge relief and is going to be life-changing!”

Jaworski recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to fix his motorcycle, pay bills and invest.

Each non-winning 500X Money Maker ticket is eligible for a second chance to win a prize ranging from $500 up to $100,000. Players may enter by scanning their non-winning tickets on the Michigan Lottery mobile app ticket scanner by June 21. Six more second chance drawings will be conducted.



