Addiction Treatment Services in Traverse City ranked second in ‘Newsweek Magazine’s’ best addiction treatment facilities in Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — Addiction Treatment Services was ranked number two in “Newsweek Magazine’s” list of Best Addiction Treatment Facilities in Michigan. This comes after ranking number seven in 2022.

The ranking was based on a number of industry professional surveys and accreditation statuses.

“I always say reach out. Just it’s the first step is just to ask. And we’re here. We understand, along with our other peers that work substance use disorder, treatment, intervention, and we’re non-judgmental and we just want to help you take the next step,” Paula Lipinski, Addiction Treatment Services CEO, said.

Addiction Treatment Services has several programs and facilities throughout Traverse City.