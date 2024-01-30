Special Olympics athletes arrive in Traverse City ahead of State Winter Games

TRAVERSE CITY — The Michigan Special Olympics is holding its 2024 State Winter Games this week.

The opening ceremony is Wednesday night, and athletes have been arriving all day Tuesday ahead of the competition.

Lots of fun events are planned for the 45th year, and organizers say lack of snow isn’t stopping them.

Advertisement

“There’s just something about the energy of all of us coming together. We have athletes, coaches, volunteers, parents coming from 60 different counties here in Michigan. But for all of us to be together representing the entire state is a pretty special feeling,” said Lourin Sprenger, Special Olympics Michigan marketing and communications.

The winter games run until Feb. 2. Tune into ‘the four’ on Wednesday when we’ll have a crew there live.