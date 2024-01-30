Road Commissioners have to hit the roads early to fix potholes, due to temperatures fluctuating

CLARE COUNTY — With temperatures in Northern Michigan warming up, cooling down and then warming back up again, road commissioners had to hit the roads early to start filling potholes.

AAA says that 2 in 10 drivers had to get their vehicles repaired after hitting a pothole in 2022, which is a whopping 44 million people per year.

Dewayne Rogers from the Clare County Road Commission said they have been having to fill potholes a lot earlier than usual.

“We might see a little warm spurt maybe in February, but typically by March we would start getting a lot of potholes forming into April. And then once things dry out a little bit and it warms up consistently, then, you know, then the paving and all that stuff will start after that,” said Rogers.

Some drivers even face car troubles from hitting potholes.

“I drive a very low riding car, and sometimes they just mess it up, and I’m not a big fan. Just very painstaking, you know. No one likes their car getting damaged, and it’s just a real hassle sometimes.” said Alex.

But the Clare County Road Commission has been working to find ways to reduce potholes from forming, starting off with bridge decks.

“I’ve worked with the University of Michigan on a concrete mix design called UHPA, ultra-high performing concrete. So the strength is six times stronger than normal concrete and it’s very impermeable, which means water can’t absorb, which basically takes away the effect of freeze thaw,” said Rogers.

And so far, it’s been working for the bridges.

“So it’s been going really good. We’ve been doing it here in Clare for the last four years now,” said Rogers.

The commission even bought a brand-new machine to help fill the holes more efficiently, and the people in the area have noticed.

“They haven’t been as bad lately. The road crew has been doing pretty good,” said John.

But across the rest of the state, potholes are still being worked on.

“I travel around the state, and I have been like the last few days too, they’re still out there bad and everything,” said John.