Mackinac Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating a shooting in Portage Township that injured one man

MACKINAC COUNTY — The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office said that a man was taken to the hospital and two other people were arrested after a shooting that took place in a Portage Township motel on Tuesday.

Deputies said that around 4:30 p.m. they got a call about a man who had been shot by his wife at the Curtis Travelers Lodge. They said that while they were heading to the motel, they got additional information that there was still a fight taking place between two men and that one of the men and a woman drove away from the location in a black Jeep heading westbound.

Once they arrived, Portage Township EMS gave medical treatment to the man who was shot. The sheriff’s office said his only wound was a “graze” to the side of his head. He was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment, and the sheriff’s office said that he is expected to recover from his injury.

The black Jeep and both the man and woman were found at a nearby home, according to the sheriff’s office. They were both arrested and are now lodged in the Mackinac County Jail pending criminal charges.

The Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this case.