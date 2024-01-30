Luther teen recognized after helping save his grandma with his quick thinking

LUTHER — A Northern Michigan teen is being hailed as a hero and has received recognition from emergency dispatch after helping save his grandmother from a life-threatening situation.

Wyatt Perrin, a 13-year-old eighth grader, was surprised Monday night with a framed certificate and challenge coin from Lake County Central Dispatch for knowing something was wrong, keeping a cool head and contacting 911.

Wyatt said his grandmother lives with them, and because of that he was able to recognize pretty quickly that his grandmother, or G-ma as he calls her, was having a diabetic emergency.

Her blood sugar had dropped dangerously low.

Wyatt said he was glad he was there to be able to help save her life. The two share a special bond and she means the world to him.

“It was really bad. She had pains in her chest, and she was grunting in pain. She was really sweaty. She was like red, like a tomato. Like hot, and she was like, puffing up her chest and stuff,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt said he’s had prior experiences with his G-ma having diabetic sugar attacks, but he sprang into action when this most recent one seemed worse than the others.

“I’ve never seen that in my entire life. Mostly it’s just sweating and slurring her words, but not ever puffing her chest up in pain like that. Never seen that,” said Wyatt.

The teenager’s dad, Rick Perrin, is a Lake County Sheriff’s deputy and he considered calling him but called 911 instead.

“If I call my dad, it’s going to take a minute because he could be on a call. He could be there at the office doing work. But if I call 911, it’ll take less time because they have responders that aren’t doing anything and that could come out,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt also comforted his grandmother who was in pain until emergency responders arrived.

“I was holding her hand saying, ‘it’s all right, Grandma. I got you. They’ll be here soon, don’t worry. All right,’” said Wyatt.

G-ma, or 78-year-old Mary Perrin, said she doesn’t remember much of what happened but is grateful.

She called Wyatt a hero and her guardian angel.

“We just hugged for quite a while. He didn’t want to let go of me, and I didn’t want to let go of him. Without him calling 911, I would have probably died,” said Mary.

Rick said that he was impressed that his son stayed so calm. And that he’s one proud papa.

“I listened to the 911 tape, and I was a little taken aback by how calm and collected Wyatt was during that entire event. Given his age, I’ve seen adults do way worse than communicating to 911,” said Rick.

Wyatt said he knew remaining levelheaded was critical to saving G-ma’s life.

“If I was panicking, then they wouldn’t have gotten their information that fast and I would have forgotten most of the things and it would be really hard for them to get to me,” said Wyatt.

Wyatt’s dad said being calm is out of character for Wyatt. He said his son really went above and beyond in this situation.

The Dispatch Director for Lake County Central Dispatch, Brian Virden, said it’s critical in an emergency to have all the information for yourself or your loved ones.

He said it’s a good idea to keep a list of addresses, phone numbers, doctors and medical conditions written down or on your phone for quick access.