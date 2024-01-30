Excellence in Education: Rosanna Goodwin from John D. Pierce Middle School

This week’s Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education winner is Rosanna Goodwin from John D. Pierce Middle School in Waterford Township.

Q: So you are the secretary to the principal, which is a huge job, and I received a nice letter from your nominator that says you go above and beyond the call of duty and they say that you have an open door policy that’s making a difference. Tell me about that.

A: The students are my kids. You know, I look at them like they’re my own. My door is always open for me to talk to them about anything. You know, a lot of times students are afraid if something is going on, bullying or what have you. “Who can I go see that can help me solve that issue?” And I’m that person because I love them.

Rosanna from John D. Pierce Middle School receives a $2,000 check from the Michigan Lottery. Excellence in Education Awards sponsored by the Michigan Lottery - providing more than $28 billion to public education since 1972.