DNR receives $3.6M grant to support Native American history more accurately at Father Marquette National Memorial

ST. IGNACE — A collaborative effort to create educational experiences and facilities at the Father Marquette National Memorial in Straits State Park, St. Ignace, has received a significant boost: a $3.6 million grant from the Mellon Foundation.

The grant is part of the Mellon Foundation’s Monuments Project, a commitment to give $500 million to transform the nation’s commemorative landscape through public ventures that more completely and accurately represent the multiplicity and complexity of American stories.

The DNR effort, which is being developed by a cooperative of local, state and tribal partners, is led by the DNR’s Michigan History Center. Called Gchi Mshiikenh Deh Minising/Heart of the Great Turtle Island, the project includes the construction of new educational structures, exhibits and art that add Native American context and perspectives to the Father Marquette National Memorial site.

The memorial, established in 1976, is one of 18 public monuments dedicated to the Jesuit missionary. With Louis Jolliet, Jacques Marquette conducted the first French exploration of the Mississippi River in 1673. The Jesuit accounts of that trip spurred the French colonization of the Mississippi Valley. Marquette’s and other Jesuit accounts from the period have long informed both historical accounts and attitudes toward the Native people of the Great Lakes.

The Gchi Mshiikenh Deh Minising/Heart of the Great Turtle Island Project recenters the narrative around the thriving Anishinaabe (Odawa, Ojibwe and Potawatomi) people and cultures whose history provides context for Father Marquette’s experiences in the region and whose impact and influence extend to the present day.

”The project has an amazing potential to tell a story of the region that has been missing, a perspective led from Native Americans with ancestral ties to the area,” said Austin Lowes, chair of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians. “This investment from the Mellon Foundation will allow visitors to connect with a period of time through the lens of Native Americans that will aid in their understanding of how important the earth, the land and the waters are to everyone’s way of life. This has been a real collaborative effort with the state and tribal partners and has long had the support of our entire board of directors.”



