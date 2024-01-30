Brewvine: Taste Hawthorne Vineyards new vintage of their Gamay while waiting for new wines to try

Hawthorne Vineyards on Old Mission Peninsula not only just released a tasty new vintage of their Gamay, but they have even more delicious new drinks coming your way soon.

While Hawthorne Vineyards is ramping up production on some of their most desired wines, the boutique winery is also rolling out some of their latest vintages.

You can enjoy a glass of Gamay while you wait for some brand new beverages to reach the Hawthorne Tasting Room later this year.

Hawthorne said that if you’re looking for a more in-depth, but laid back experience, this winter season is the perfect time to visit. There will even be some snowshoe trails that will take you around the property and through the vineyard.

Hawthorne Vineyards is one of 30+ merchants on Michigan’s Brewvine Passport offering you exclusive discounts to their products. Get a three-day or annual pass by clicking here.