Young mom and her 5-year-old killed in car crash in Midland Co.

MIDLAND COUNTY — The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that killed a 26-year-old Isabella County female and her 5-year-old son.

The crash occurred Jan. 27 at 10:31 p.m. at the intersection of West Saginaw Road and North Meridian Road in Jerome Township, officials said.

Preliminary investigation indicates that a 28-year-old Osceola County male was driving a 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee west on Saginaw Road when he disregarded the blinking red traffic control signal at the intersection of North Meridian Road and collided with a 2020 Freightliner semi being driven by a 61-year-old Ingham County male who was southbound on North Meridian Road, officials said.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old female and 5-year-old male were passengers in the 2007 Jeep Grand Cherokee and were pronounced dead due to injuries suffered in the crash, officials said.

The 61-year-old male suffered apparent minor injuries, and the 28-year-old male was taken to MyMichigan Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.

While there is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this crash, toxicology results are pending and a final report will be sent to the Midland County Prosecutor’s Office for review, officials said.

Midland County Sheriff’s Office personnel were assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Jerome Township Fire Department, Lincoln Township Fire Department, MyMichigan EMS and Midland County Road Commission.