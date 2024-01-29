Northern Michigan man arrested on charges of threatening to kill president, blow up government buildings

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Prudenville man has been arrested and charged with threatening to kill President Joe Biden and law enforcement agents, as well as bomb U.S. government buildings.

On Jan. 27, the Secret Service and FBI became aware of an individual using the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to post several threatening statements via the user account “Lancer227 /@Lancer227427.″

The threats made by the account include statements concerning the killing of the president of the United States, law enforcement agents, and the bombing of U.S. government buildings.

Advertisement

Law enforcement investigators tracked the account to Russell Douglas Warren of Prudenville.

Warren has been charged with one count of threats against the president and successors to the presidency.



