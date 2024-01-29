National Cherry Festival announces performance by The Goo Goo Dolls

On Monday morning, Executive Director Kat Paye announced the award-winning rock band, The Goo Goo Dolls, will join the National Cherry Festival lineup this summer.

The band will perform Wednesday, July 3 on the Pepsi Bay Side Music Stage presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

“We think The Goo Goo Dolls are the perfect band to kick off our entertainment lineup and we can’t wait to rock to their iconic music,” said Paye.

Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, The Goo Goo Dolls have sold millions of records worldwide and are known for singles like “Iris,” “Slide” and “Black Balloon.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 2 at 9 a.m. Reserved tickets are $75 and General Admission tickets are $50.