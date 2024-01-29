Michigan holds first ever gun violence summit

CADILLAC — The first ever gun violence summit in Michigan is happening Monday and Tuesday this week.

The Detroit based advocacy group, ‘End Gun Violence Michigan’ is holding the two day virtual event to get information out about the state’s new gun laws that are taking effect in a few weeks.

The executive director for the group, Ryan Bates, said the event has more than 100 guest speakers, national advocates, and state legislators in attendance, including Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist, who kicked off the summit.

Bates said it’s the first time in more than 40 years that gun safety laws have passed in the state.

“The work is just begun now. We need to start to implement those laws and make sure that they go from being good ideas in Lansing to realities in people’s lives and communities. we’ve brought together doctors, attorneys, law enforcement professionals, community leaders to all discuss how we’re going to take these tools and use them to save lives,” said Bates.

State advocacy groups, including a representative from the Traverse City chapter of ‘Moms Demand Action’ were also in attendance. The new gun laws will go into effect on Feb. 13.