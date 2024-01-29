Local man arrested for randomly stabbing someone in the buttock

Joshua Curtis Worthington

GAYLORD — The Gaylord Police Department said Monday that a man has been arrested in a stabbing incident.

On Jan. 26 around 8:30 p.m., officers from the Gaylord Police Department were sent to Family Fare because of a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers said they located the victim, a 38-year-old Gaylord man who had been stabbed in the upper buttock with a knife.

The victim said that a random, unknown man approached him in the parking lot and stabbed him once with an unknown object, officers said. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.

The suspect was located a short distance away on foot and taken into custody, officers said. A folding knife was seized and identified as the weapon used in the assault, they said.

He was identified as Joshua Curtis Worthington, 34, and was arraigned on charges of assault with intent to commit great bodily harm.

The Gaylord Police Department was assisted by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police.



