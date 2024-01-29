Central Michigan University announces new Bachelor’s of Science nursing program launching January 2025

Mount Pleasant — A big announcement was made by Central Michigan University on Monday.

The University announced a new four year Bachelor’s of Science Nursing program. Where previously, students were able to come to the university to complete a bachelor’s degree from a previously earned RN associate degree, this program focuses on all four years of a nursing program.

“But this program is different because it’s residential four years,” said Central Michigan University Health Professionals Dean Dr. Tom Masterson. “That includes the clinical rotations, includes the entire program.”

The program is focused to help better serve rural Michigan.

“But most of Michigan is rural and underserved, and that’s really been the focus of all of our programs,” said Dr. Masterson.

“The bottoms line is that we are here to provide service in a community for all people,” said Pre-Licensure BSN Program Director Dr. Nelda Martinez.

The program will take in 30 students per semester, and those students will be taught the new nursing standards while other universities have to adjust their current programs.

“The colleges and universities across the country are scrambling to change, make the change that needed. That’s only what we’re starting or beginning from. And so that’s a very big advantage,” said Dr. Martinez.

From now until the year of 2030, the state of Michigan is anticipating more than 6,000 nursing job roles will need to be filled per year, some of those jobs are at Munson hospital.

“Any rural focus or anything that we can have there is really impactful,” said Munson Chief Nursing Officer, Jennifer Standfest. “Any time we have opportunities that are available to folks in northern Michigan that help advance education and get people to health care careers, we’re thrilled.”

But the program will not only help fill jobs, but it will bring new opportunities for students in Michigan, who may have the dream of helping serve those in need.

“I’ve come across so many people want to go to nursing, and now to have something tangible, you know, this is now here, you know, and to see how practical and feasible it can be for them, I think really goes a long way,” said Dr. Martinez.

And for the first students being accepted into the program.

“The really neat thing to say to their kids or whoever, I was a first graduating class at Central Michigan University. It’s just phenomenal,” said Dr. Martinez.





