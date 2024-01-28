One arrested in Newaygo Co. after shots fired

Everett Township - One man was arrested after deputies say shots were fired after an altercation in Newaygo County.

Saturday, deputies were called to 1900 block of S. Walnut Avenue at 9:30a.m. for a shots fired complaint.

Upon arriving on scene, deputies say that several men at the residence had gotten into an altercation which led to shots being fired.

A 35-year-old male from White Cloud was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with felonious assault and felony firearms. He was lodged in Newaygo County Jail and is pending arraignment.