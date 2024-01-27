Odawa Casino in Petoskey opens new tap room to attract younger crowds

PETOSKEY — The Odawa Casino had a grand opening Friday for a new dining experience.

The casino opened their new taproom called Room 94. They’ll serve tavern-style food and have various entertainment mediums like dart boards, digital games and pool. The room will also feature a generous selection of craft beers and bourbons.

They said that this taproom is their way of attracting a younger crowd to the area.

“We don’t have anywhere in Traverse City in Petoskey and Northern Michigan. Probably the closest you have to something like this would be Grand Rapids, You want to have a good night and feel welcomed and everything. Come in here. Enjoy the Bourbons, enjoy the beer, enjoy the food, enjoy the games. You’ll meet new people. It’s going to be a place for everybody,” Mickey Canon, the Odawa Casino food and beverage director, said.

You can visit Odawa Casino this weekend, and even catch the Lions game there Sunday night.

Room 94 is opening from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

