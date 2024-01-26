Upcoming NFC Lions vs. 49ers game divides some Northern Michigan households

CADILLAC — The NFC championship game isn’t necessarily two rival teams pitted against one another.

Detroit’s last road win against the 49ers was in 1975 and their last playoff victory as the visiting team was in 1957 against the same franchise.

But the division on the field is going to be heightened in some households that are rooting for opposing teams this championship Sunday.

Harrison couple Dave and Tammy Bordeaux said they were elated when they realized their favorite teams would be facing off against each other.

“We jumped up and we both screamed, I already had my Lions jersey. So, I said, ‘Go get your jersey and we’re taking a picture and I’m posting this to our friends saying, Our Super Bowl is next Sunday,” said Tammie.

They say it’s been a popular topic of conversation since then and they are riding that wave of excitement.

“It’s been a great fun. I mean, we can joke with each other a lot. And so, the smack talk can get pretty severe. It’s not something for the faint of heart,” said Tammie.

They might be a house divided but it’s brought them closer together. It’s also been a great distraction to Tammie who was in the hospital battling leukemia but just got the word last week she is now in remission.

“I had a bone marrow transplant. I didn’t have much of a chance to survive without that. The weekends were something we looked forward to that kept me motivated to push me forward,” said Tammie.

Over in Cadillac, Richard and Karah Mockeridge is another house divided. The couple said they are pumped for this weekend’s game.

“I’ll put on a fun shirt and makeup because I like to do that. He’s going to paint his head and I’m going to paint his beard off. We go all out. We make it a family event. We do stuff with our kids,” said Karah.

They also said that sports have brought them closer, well until now.

House divided is the first thought that went through Richard’s head.

“He used another D word as a joke. Divorce. We joked about that. Like how’s this going to go? Are we going to be signing other papers too?” said Karah.

Divorce papers may not really be in the works, but they do take their teams seriously.

Richard said he’s rooting for the 49ers because if they make it to the Superbowl and win, it’ll make it the sixth win. The most for any team.

He said he’s always been a fan.

While Karah says she’s a true-blue Lions fan and this is their year.

“Because we have to be. I mean, it’s Michigan. It’s truly it’s Michigan. It’s where you live through heart. Just like Dan Campbell says, ‘We live through harsh winters. We go through the thick and thin. We are Michigan people,” said Karah.

Richard and Karah both have predictions how this game is going to play out and that’s that their team is going to win.

But they say no matter what it’s a win-win.

“I’m a Detroit fan. I live in Michigan. I like the Niners. So, whoever wins goes to the Super Bowl. It’s a win- win for me, but Niners are my number one,” said Richard.

“I think that it could be a win-win because I like to see him happy. So, if the 49ers were and of course I’m going to be happy that he’s happy about it, but the Lions are going to win,” said Karah.