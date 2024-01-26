Man tries to kill deputy by pushing him in front of oncoming semi, then tries to take his gun, according to reports

MASON COUNTY — At 11:38 a.m. on Jan. 25, the Mason/Oceana County 911 Center put out a “be on the lookout” call for a possible drunken driver traveling east on Hansen Road near Stiles Road in Mason County’s Amber Township.

A MCSO deputy was on patrol on North Scottville Road at the US 31 bypass and spotted the reported vehicle as it was making a turn onto Scottville from North US 31, officials said. The deputy confirmed the plate and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop, instead traveling south on Scottville Road/North Main Street at a slow speed and into the city of Scottville, deputies said.

After several blocks, the vehicle pulled into a Scottville business parking lot and stopped. As the deputy was about to exit his patrol car, the suspect fled with his vehicle through the parking lot back onto North Main Street and nearly struck a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk near the Wesco, deputies said. The suspect fled south on Main and ran the red light at State Street, deputies said.

The vehicle accelerated up around 75 mph in a 25-mph zone before pulling into a driveway in the 500 block of South Main Street in Scottville, deputies said.

During the ensuing arrest, the suspect grabbed one of the deputies by his exterior vest carrier and pushed him backwards, reportedly in an attempt to shove the deputy into the side of a passing logging semi-truck, deputies said. The suspect then grabbed the deputy’s handgun, attempting to disarm the deputy, according to reports.

The deputy and suspect ended up on the ground on centerline of the road.

“Traffic stops are unpredictable, and in light of the tragic death of the Michigan State Police trooper the night before, I am profoundly grateful the driver of the logging truck slowed and moved well to the left. Body cam video clearly shows the suspect was able to shove the deputy out into the travel lanes of the road, within just a couple feet of the passing logging truck.”

The suspect, a 46 year-old Scottville man, was arrested on numerous charges and is in the Mason County Jail awaiting arraignment.