Good Day Northern Michigan, Friday Jan. 26

Jan. 26 is International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Having those conversations is hard, especially with children, but if we don’t learn from history we’re doomed to repeat it.

Danica Davidson is a Michigan author who wrote “I Will Protect You” and over a dozen other children’s books. She tells us how she’s helping those important conversations happen.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Virtual Urgent Care

We’re in the middle of cold and flu season, but that means your doctor may not be able to see you right away.

Chelsea Szafranski, Munson Healthcare director of digital health, and Jami Grosberg, nurse practitioner, talk about how their Virtual Urgent Care is helping.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Jamie White

Alec Baldwin has been indicted for his role in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on a movie set, and Madonna is being sued by fans for showing up two hours late for her own concert.

We wanted to bring in Michigan-based attorney Jamie White to give us some insight into the current entertainment legal drama.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Winter Blues

The Winter Blues Concert at the Charlevoix Public Library is a celebration of Northern Michigan’s dynamic music scene.

The music series features local musicians Dwain and Robin, better known as “2-4-Peace.”

They’re giving us a preview of what you can expect on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m.