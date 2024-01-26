Ballot proposal to repeal energy siting changes approved to collect signatures

An effort to reverse a key part of Democratic climate policy and restore “local control” over energy project approval is picking up steam, with supporters beginning to collect signatures as soon as next week.

The drive seeks to repeal a piece of legislation that allows a state commission to approve large-scale solar and wind energy projects despite disapproval from local zoning authorities. The committee — Citizens for Local Choice — was formed in early December with the goal of presenting a ballot initiative to voters in the November 2024 election.

Under the legislation, which was signed into law last year by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, approval for projects would still need to first be considered by local authorities. But the Michigan Public Service Commission, whose three members are appointed by the sitting governor, would be able to override a decision from a local body following an appeal from developers and land owners.

Dan Scripps, chair of the MPSC, said in an interview in early January that the Commission would intervene in approval when projects are considered “important to the state’s overall energy mix.”

Roger Johnson, treasurer of Citizens for Local Choice, opposes the policy and believes the final word should remain with local approval boards.

“Michigan is such a diverse state,” he said. “Local folks can go to their representatives for the groups that make these decisions and voice their opinion. Then decisions can be made based on local interest.”

Johnson said that a statewide body with no physical connection to any specific area simply isn’t best-equipped to have final say over a project in that region.

“My township is zoned 100% agricultural — that’s our interest and that’s what we do,” he said. “To protect our economy takes a very different approach than what it does in Wayne County and how their economy works.”

In the interview, Scripps pushed back on claims by opponents that the siting changes are overly oppressive, saying that the process includes significantly more local input than other areas the Commission has authority over — the body has held power over fuel pipelines and high voltage transmission lines since 1929 and 1990 respectively. The Commission also was granted power over carbon dioxide pipelines in 2014.

“This goes way beyond anything that we have in terms of ensuring that local governments have a seat at the table all the way through the process,” he said. “They actually have their participation funded by developers — that’s not true in any other energy infrastructure.”

Johnson disagreed with these arguments, saying the policy amounted to the Commission imposing its will onto communities regardless of the input they may share.

“It’s ‘do it our way, or do it our way.’ In effect,” he said, “there is no choice if we don’t do exactly as the state has lined out in this public act.”

Johnson also pushed back against arguments that “local control” also means land owners having greater rights over their own property.

“If a local farmer decided he wanted to host a nuclear waste dump, is that what’s in his or her rights? If they want to have an adult bookstore, if they want to put in a major concert venue, if they want to have a landfill? A junkyard?,” Johnson asked. Local authorities are best to answer those questions for their own communities, Johnson said.

The ballot question was approved on Jan. 19 by the Board of State Canvassers. Organizers could begin collecting signatures as soon as next week, Johnson said. The campaign will need to collect at least 356,958 valid signatures to be approved for the November ballot, but Johnson said the group would aim to collect around 550,000.