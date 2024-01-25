Traverse City hockey holds ceremony to support Mid-Michigan Honor Flight

TRAVERSE CITY — There’s an opportunity to watch some hockey and support a good cause this weekend.

The 10th annual Veterans Cup will take place at Centre Ice in Traverse City, when TC Central takes on the Bay Reps.

Proceeds go to the Mid-Michigan Honor Flight, an organization that flies veterans to Washington D.C. each year to pay tribute to their fallen brothers and sisters.

“Hockey players will all have a jersey for a veteran. Then they present that jersey to the veterans during a ceremony,” said Lori Thume, Mid-Michigan Honor Flight treasurer.

The ceremony will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday and the puck drops at 2 p.m.