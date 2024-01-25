Safety concerns has ‘Tip Up Town’ making changes to weekend’s events

HOUGHTON LAKE — One of Northern Michigan’s longest running festivals is looking different than in past years because of recent weather conditions.

The second weekend of Tip Up Town USA in Houghton Lake is set to kick off on Friday.

Alex Tooker at Lyman’s on the Lake said people have been calling nonstop. Some from as far away as Ohio, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, asking about the ice conditions on Houghton Lake.

“As of right now, it hasn’t really started deteriorating at all, but there’s some soft spots out there where the snow piled up. There’s like two or three inches of clear ice and then a gap and then four inches of white ice,” Tooker told someone on the phone who had called inquiring.

The Bait & Tackle Shop puts on the popular fishing contests at Tip Up Town, but the weather hasn’t been cooperating and all the competitions have now been postponed to the weekend of Feb. 16 and 17.

“We ended up postponing the tournament to this coming weekend. But after going around the lake yesterday and surveying most of the popular spots, there’s still too many areas to worry about that aren’t safe,” said Tooker.

Tooker said the weather is usually colder in February and they rescheduled it to near President’s Day in hopes that people would have Monday off so they could get more people to come to the area.

“Most people understand that it’s not worth it to have a fishing contest, especially when we like to revolve it more around kids. Sending people out there to fish and the risk versus reward just it’s not worth it for a fish isn’t worth somebody’s life,” said Tooker.

The Houghton Lake Chamber of Commerce organizes the annual event. Executive Director with the chamber, Jay Jacobs agreed that it’s in everybody’s best interest.

Jacobs said they made some changes because of those safety concerns.

“The polar bear dip, we’re going to move in on the land. We’re still going to have it. We got it all planned out. It’s going to be fun,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs said they also had to cancel a few other events they usually have on the lake.

“They checked all the areas, all the entrance areas, and it just wasn’t safe to go out there. So, we ended up having to cancel both the side-by-side races and the snowmobile drag races, both of those got cancelled,” said Jacobs.

But he adds with 90% of the activities happening on land, the changes shouldn’t impact the festival too much.

The event features a carnival, live music, a dog show, pony rides, and a petting zoo, and much more.

For more information, please click here.