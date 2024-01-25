Northern Michigan housing leaders react to State of State Address

ROSCOMMON COUNTY — Northern Michigan housing leaders are reacting to the governor’s State of State address where she spoke about the affordable housing shortage. A problem that is common in Northern Michigan.

Gov. Whitmer said the $1.4 billion she wants to invest is 10 times what the state spent 10 years ago.

The chairman of the Roscommon County Housing Task Force, James Perialas, said it’s welcome news, even if they don’t know how much of those funds will be earmarked for their county yet.

Perialas said they have been preparing the last few years for this roll out.

“We’ve been looking at things like readiness grants to change the zoning, change master plans. Be prepared. So that when this money comes in and we can attract development, the best way that we can attract development is to have the proper zoning in place, the proper infrastructure, and a master plan that allows for immediate building,” said Perialas.

Perialas said It’s hard to attract people to Roscommon County without addressing the housing issue.

He said they need more single-family homes, homes for middle income families, low income, and senior housing.