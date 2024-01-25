Michigan State Senate passes new bills aiming toward human trafficking reform

The State Senate has passed new bills aimed toward human trafficking reform.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said the legislation will “protect human trafficking victims, and give them the same rights in court as sexual assault and domestic violence survivors.”
She also said it will “give law enforcement and prosecutors more tools to use in the fight against human trafficking.”
The legislation will:
- Add to the hearsay exception, which will allow for the statements to come in if they were made not only by a victim of domestic violence but also of human trafficking.
- Expand the reach of the statute that allows for admission of other prior similar acts to include admission of other acts of commerical sexual activity, prostitution and human trafficking
- Help hold perpetrators accountable by allowing jurors to consider a trafficker’s true nature or plans regarding human trafficking offenses