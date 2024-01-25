Michigan State Police trooper dies after being hit during traffic stop

LANSING — Michigan State Police said Thursday that a state trooper died during a traffic stop.

“It is with the utmost sadness that the Michigan State Police confirms the on-duty death of Trooper Joel Popp of the Tri-City Post,” state police said in a press release.

“This is a message none of us wishes to deliver. With a very heavy heart I confirm the death of one of our own, Trooper Joel Popp,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “I ask that you please keep his family, fellow troopers and all whose lives he has touched in your thoughts.”

At 7:12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24, Popp and other troopers were investigating a suspected impaired driver who was stopped on northbound I-75 near Birch Run in a curved lane of travel. Another motorist, an 81-year-old male, struck two patrol cars and Popp, who was outside his patrol vehicle, state police said.

Popp was taken to Hurley Medical Center where he died of his injuries, state police said. The other driver had serious injuries but is expected to survive, they said.

Popp, 39, enlisted with the MSP in January 2020, graduating as a member of the 137th Trooper Recruit School. He has served at the Tri-City Post his entire career. Popp is survived by his wife, Stefanie, and a young daughter.

Popp is the 56th Michigan State Police trooper to be killed in the line of duty, officials said.



