Get an inside look at how the famous Raclette is made at Leelanau Cheese

Leelanau Cheese recently won a national award for their traditional Raclette Cheese, and our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher got the chance to learn the step-by-step process of what goes into making this world-renowned cheese.

Managing partners, Gary Smith and Josh Hall say the first and most important step to making cheese is starting out with quality dairy which is why they source all of their dairy from local farms here in Northern Michigan.

It’s a very intricate and time-consuming process, but the team over at Leelanau Cheese follows a specific procedure to make sure you are getting the best cheese possible. Although it sounds cheesy, all of their cheeses are pretty grate!

