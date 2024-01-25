Final two candidates interviewed to be the next Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services fire chief

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY — Grand Traverse Metro Emergency Services are one step closer to finding their next fire chief.

Chief Pat Parker announced that he’s retiring in March, leaving big shoes to fill in the department.

The final two candidates were publicly interviewed earlier Thursday at the East Bay Township Hall.

Paul Mackin has been the fire chief at the North Palos Fire Protection District in Illinois since 2017. While Nicholas Early has held several positions in the Savannah, Georgia Fire Department.

There was also a meet and greet with the public after the interviews were conducted.

“I’m about the people and people of the organization, people of the community, those are huge, huge, huge things to me is that family atmosphere. And that’s what I really want to highlight,” Early said.

“It’s a phenomenal team, well-respected department, really excited about working with them and just trying to develop it further and prepare for all the future challenges that they may have,” Mackin said.

The Grand Traverse Metro Board is holding another meeting next Wednesday at noon t o consider the next fire chief.