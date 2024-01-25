Deputies: Couple arrested for abusing 3 children, investigation ongoing

TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says a woman and her boyfriend were arrested for child abuse.

Deputies say Children’s Protective Services notified them about the alleged abuse in the village of Kingsley involving three children over the course of a year.

Deputies searched their home on Jan. 24 and say they found evidence of the abuse. They tell us the woman is the biological mother, and the man is her boyfriend.

The children have been placed with other family, and the investigation is ongoing.