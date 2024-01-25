Catch our ‘Roar Restored’ special version of ‘the four’ on Sunday

On Local 32 this Sunday, we will have a special “Roar Restored” episode of “the four” to get you ready for the big game.

That’s starting at 4:30 p.m. Following that at 5:30 p.m. is a live pregame show in Detroit.

Our own Kennedy Broadwell will be in Detroit bringing you live coverage ahead of the game on how the city and fans are getting ready for the biggest matchup in Lions franchise history.

We will have live reports in Detroit at 6 and 11 p.m. as well. And of course, you can find tons of Lions content on our website.